Evelyn E. Ratcliff, 95, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born in Torrance County, New Mexico and was the daughter of Stonewall Jackson and Ruth Bailey. She was raised in Washburn, Texas and graduated from Amarillo High School and Amarillo Junior College. Evelyn has been an Albuquerque resident since 1948 and was employed at Sandia National Laboratory from 1962 â€" 1988. She was an accomplished watercolor artist, an avid gardener, and active in Albuquerque Junior League. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Ratcliff. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Serns and husband Charles of Longmont, CO; son, Tom Ratcliff and wife Susan of Albuquerque, NM; grandson, Charles (Chip) Serns, Anchorage, AK; and granddaughter, Katie Knight and husband Lawrence, Erie, CO. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Lucia Ramirez de Serns, OtoÃ±o Ramirez de Serns, Asher Knight, and Harlow Knight. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. In lieu of flowers please donate to . Please visit our online guestbook for Evelyn at



