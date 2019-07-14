Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Gantner. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Marguerite Gantner







Evelyn Marguerite Gantner, a resident of Rio Rancho, passed away on June 17, 2019 at the age of 97.



She is survived by daughter



Gloria Kathleen Gatewood



(Randy) of



Wilsonville, Oregon, sons James B. Gantner (Ju-



dy) of Franktown, Colorado, and Richard P. Gantner (Christine) of Albuquerque, 6 grandchildren, 24



great grandchildren, one



great, great grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was born in Ft. Lupton, Colorado on January 5, 1922 and was the oldest child of Lee and Elizabeth Combs. Her siblings (both deceased) were Velma Nielsen of Chehalis, Washington and James



Combs of Isle of Palms, South Carolina.



When WWII broke out in 1941, Evelyn dropped out of the University of Colorado and, intent on contributing to the war effort, visited relatives in Canada where she was able to enlist in the Canadian Women's Army Corp (CWAC) in March of 1942. It was there she met her future husband Bernard Anthony Gantner, a sergeant in the Canadian Army. Evelyn and Bern were married in Toronto, Canada in 1943.



After the war, the married couple moved to Tucumcari, NM where Bern landed his first newspaper job. From there he was hired by the Clovis News Journal, then the Albuquerque Tribune, followed by a stint as the managing editor of the Farmington Daily Times before returning to Albuquerque where he held a variety of editorial positions during



a long career at



theAlbuquerque Journal.



Evelyn worked in a variety of interesting jobs



during those



years, one of her favorites was



writing advertising for radio



stations in



Tucumcari and



Clovis. When



they moved to Farmington, she worked for a time as a stenographer for the district attorney's



office. Later,



Evelyn worked as an office manager in a mental health clinic. Evelyn finished her education during the Farmington years commuting to Ft. Lewis College in Durango, Co. where she received a BA in Education. Some years later she completed a Master's Degree in Communication at BYU.



Evelyn completed her student teaching on the Navajo reservation in northern NM, and then taught school on the reservation for two years. Next Evelyn went to work at Farmington High School where she taught English and Journalism for several years before transferring to Bloomfield High School where she enjoyed teaching until her retirement.



Evelyn was laid to rest beside her husband in the San Ysidro Cemetery in Corrales during a private ceremony on Saturday, July 13.



The family would like to express appreciation to



Comfort Keepers Brenda Sisneros and Trish Chavez, and Kindred Hospice for the exceptional care they provided. A very special thanks to Payton Richey RN for taking such wonderful care of Evelyn and for her kindness to Evelyn and her family.



Evelyn Marguerite GantnerEvelyn Marguerite Gantner, a resident of Rio Rancho, passed away on June 17, 2019 at the age of 97.She is survived by daughterGloria Kathleen Gatewood(Randy) ofWilsonville, Oregon, sons James B. Gantner (Ju-dy) of Franktown, Colorado, and Richard P. Gantner (Christine) of Albuquerque, 6 grandchildren, 24great grandchildren, onegreat, great grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews.She was born in Ft. Lupton, Colorado on January 5, 1922 and was the oldest child of Lee and Elizabeth Combs. Her siblings (both deceased) were Velma Nielsen of Chehalis, Washington and JamesCombs of Isle of Palms, South Carolina.When WWII broke out in 1941, Evelyn dropped out of the University of Colorado and, intent on contributing to the war effort, visited relatives in Canada where she was able to enlist in the Canadian Women's Army Corp (CWAC) in March of 1942. It was there she met her future husband Bernard Anthony Gantner, a sergeant in the Canadian Army. Evelyn and Bern were married in Toronto, Canada in 1943.After the war, the married couple moved to Tucumcari, NM where Bern landed his first newspaper job. From there he was hired by the Clovis News Journal, then the Albuquerque Tribune, followed by a stint as the managing editor of the Farmington Daily Times before returning to Albuquerque where he held a variety of editorial positions duringa long career attheAlbuquerque Journal.Evelyn worked in a variety of interesting jobsduring thoseyears, one of her favorites waswriting advertising for radiostations inTucumcari andClovis. Whenthey moved to Farmington, she worked for a time as a stenographer for the district attorney'soffice. Later,Evelyn worked as an office manager in a mental health clinic. Evelyn finished her education during the Farmington years commuting to Ft. Lewis College in Durango, Co. where she received a BA in Education. Some years later she completed a Master's Degree in Communication at BYU.Evelyn completed her student teaching on the Navajo reservation in northern NM, and then taught school on the reservation for two years. Next Evelyn went to work at Farmington High School where she taught English and Journalism for several years before transferring to Bloomfield High School where she enjoyed teaching until her retirement.Evelyn was laid to rest beside her husband in the San Ysidro Cemetery in Corrales during a private ceremony on Saturday, July 13.The family would like to express appreciation toComfort Keepers Brenda Sisneros and Trish Chavez, and Kindred Hospice for the exceptional care they provided. A very special thanks to Payton Richey RN for taking such wonderful care of Evelyn and for her kindness to Evelyn and her family. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close