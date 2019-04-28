Evelyn H. Carney

Service Information
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1200 South Bagdad Rd.
Leander, TX
78641
(512)-260-8800
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1200 South Bagdad Rd.
Leander, TX 78641
Obituary
Evelyn H. Carney



Evelyn Hamilton Carney, age

98, of Leander,

Texas, passed

away on March

22, 2019.

Evelyn was

born on July

30, 1920 in

Sigourney, Iowa

to parents Ferne and Dean Hamilton, former

Sigourney resi-

dents, who preceded her in death. Eventually Evelyn moved to Chicago where she met and married Edmund P. Carney. Preceding her in death are Edmund and their son Robert.

Evelyn is survived by sister Beverly Millard, of Zion, Illinois; and by brother Dan Hamilton and wife, Gail, of Aurora, Ohio. Also surviving are daughter Carol Hautzenrader and husband David, of Cedar Park, Texas; son Edmund Carney and wife Gail, of

Houston, Texas;

son Kevin Carney and wife, Karen, of Windsor, Colorado; daughter in law Suzanne Carney, of Oak Park, Illinois, and eight grandchildren, six great-

grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Evelyn and her mother lived many years in Albuquerque and were members of Carlisle Plaza United Methodist Church.

Memorial Services will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 South Bagdad, Leander, Texas, at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sigourney, Iowa.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
