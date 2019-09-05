Evelyn Hight Stokes
Evelyn Hight
Stokes, 92,
passed away in Missoula, MT at St. Patricks Hospital on August 24, 2019 with her daughter at her side. Evelyn
(Jonnie to friends and family) was born on March 31, 1927 in Gallup, NM to John George Hight and Beatrice Colton. She was the third of four children which included her brother George and sisters Peggy and Beatrice. After graduation
from the University of Albuquerque, Evelyn became a Physical Education instructor, first at Fort Sumner, NM and then in Los Alamos, NM. Her students
loved her and dedicated the 1953 La Loma yearbook in her honor. She met Richard Stokes in
Los Alamos and they married on
December 28,
1956. She is
survived by her husband, Richard
and two children, Grant Stokes
(Ann) and Laura Burns (Jerry)
and four grandchildren: Margo,
Garrett, Eliza
and Ellen all by whom she was beloved every day of her life. She spent the final six years of her life with Richard in Lincoln, MT. Her kind spirit and gentle acceptance of all of life's joys and hardships touched all of those around her.
At her request no formal service will be held. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Evelyn.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 5, 2019