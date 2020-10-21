1/1
Evelyn Nelson
1929 - 2020
Evelyn Marie Nelson



Evelyn Marie Nelson Born Saturday, November 16, 1929 passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with family by her side. Preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Sue Nelson, and her husband Charles B Nelson.

Evelyn grew up in Tazewell Virginia in later years she married Charles and started her family. She had eight children, Dianna Johnson and husband Ernie, Deborah Mares and husband Roland, Patricia Young, Calem Nelson, Donna Sue Nelson, Regina Chavez, Douglas Nelson, Mark Nelson. Evelyn and Charles moved to Albuquerque, NM where they raised their family.

Evelyn had ten grandchildren, Charity, Jennifer, Shanna, Charles, Jenny, Michelle, Katrina, Twana, Stephanie and Laura; Twenty Seven great-grandchildren, Alexzandra, Ambrose, Layla, Gabriel, Mikayla, Isaiah, Bobby, Zachariah, Jacob, Letycia, Estrella, Jodecy, Gabriella, Arianna, Bryan, Miguel, Ashley, Deanna, Daylin, Dariel, Dominic, Da'Neyjah, Josiah, Adrian, Bradley, Alexzander and Angel; Two great-great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Emmanuel; and many nieces and nephews.

Many thanks go out to Hospice for her care.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020,10:30 a.m. at FRENCH - University. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park at 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Please visit our online guest book for Evelyn at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
FRENCH - University
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
