Evelyn Olguin
Evelyn Vigil Olguin was born on March 26, 1948, in Las Vegas, NM and passed away on December 2, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. Services will be held at Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel on Saturday. December 7, 2019. A Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a Memorial Service to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4444 full obituary at www.noblin.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2019