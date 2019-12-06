Evelyn Olguin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Olguin.
Service Information
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM
87002
(505)-864-4448
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM 87002
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM 87002
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Evelyn Olguin





Evelyn Vigil Olguin was born on March 26, 1948, in Las Vegas, NM and passed away on December 2, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. Services will be held at Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel on Saturday. December 7, 2019. A Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a Memorial Service to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4444 full obituary at www.noblin.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.