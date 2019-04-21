Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Schenck Crawford. View Sign

Evelyn Schenck CrawfordEvelyn SchenckCrawford joined her beloved twin sister, husband,and other loved ones on Friday, April 12, 2019.Born in Farmington, New Mexico, she was thedaughter of awell-known apple farmer. She met the love of her life and together she and her husband established themselves as owners in the theater business. In their forties, they moved with their five children to Albuquerque and pursued teaching degrees, both of them earning master's degrees and attending college, at some point, with all of their children. Evelyn was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.She is survived by her five children, Mary Carole Helton, Kelly Allen Crawford,Sue Rzendzian,Russ Crawford,Dr. CynthiaArndell, andtheir spouses.She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, all of whom adored her.Private services will be held in Pagosa Springswhere she built a haven for her children and grandchildren to enjoy.Memorial contributions may be made to Saranam, a nonprofit organization serving homeless families in our community, at saranamabq.org or mailed to 1028 Eubank NE, STE F 87112. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019

