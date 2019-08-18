Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Evelyn T. Alarid

Evelyn T. Alarid Obituary
Evelyn T. Alarid



Evelyn T. Alarid born on Tuesday, August 24, 1926 in Kelly, NM. Died Friday, August 9, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Alarid. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Alarid; son, Joseph Alarid; her siblings, Andrew M. Torres, Mary L. Rupp, Minerva T. White; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the chapel at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Rev. Charles McCarthy, OFM celebrating with ennichement to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Evelyn at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
