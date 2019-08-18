|
|
Evelyn T. Alarid
Evelyn T. Alarid born on Tuesday, August 24, 1926 in Kelly, NM. Died Friday, August 9, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Alarid. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Alarid; son, Joseph Alarid; her siblings, Andrew M. Torres, Mary L. Rupp, Minerva T. White; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the chapel at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Rev. Charles McCarthy, OFM celebrating with ennichement to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Evelyn at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019