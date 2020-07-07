1/1
Evelyn Thole
Evelyn Thole



Evelyn Thole was born

July 20, 1929 to Henry Otto and Anna Caroline (Remus) Thole near Bladen, Nebraska. She graduated from Alexandria High School and, with the Shriners' help, Nebraska School of Business. Evelyn worked as a civil service secretary for the U.S. Government around the world, retiring from Kirtland Air Force Base in 1985. She was a member of Friendship Forces, NARFE, Christ United Methodist Church Women's Club, Genealogy Club of Albuquerque, and American Business Women Association, an officer for many. Her loves included traveling, genealogy, gardening, and lifelong learning. She passed on June 11, 2020 in Albuquerque leaving behind a brother, Wilbur; and niece, LuAnn in Milford, Nebraska; several relatives; and friends, including Cheryl Lindberg in Polk, Nebraska. Proceeded in death by her parents; brothers, Harvey and Donnie; and many friends. Memorials will go to the American Cancer Society. Burial will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE with Celebration of Life at the Christ United Methodist Church at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Evelyn at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
