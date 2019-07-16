|
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:30 PM
Saint Edwin Catholic Church
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Saint Edwin Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Edwin Catholic Church
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:00 AM
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saint Edwin Catholic Church Parish Hall
EvelynVega
Evelyn's story began on July 18, 1932 in Albuquerque, NM when
she was born to Ramona and
Frank Perez. She loved spending
time with her beloved grandmother, Josie Sedillo, who lived on
Mountain Road in downtown Albuquerque. She attended Albuquerque High School and worked at a movie theater selling concessions. On December 13, 1952 Evelyn met a dashing Navy Seaman, Pedro Vega, who swept her off her feet. They married on August 1, 1953 in Albuquerque. After some traveling, they settled in Albuquerque, South Valley area in 1960 and purchased a home where she remained for 59 years. Together they raised six children- Ramona Rosanne Vega-Klaus, Sara Christine Vega-Burns, Pedro Andres Vega, Melissa Elena Vega-Chavez, Angela Marina Vega-Marsh and Manuel Luis Vega. Evelyn's life with her husband and children was filled with love and laughter. Together, the family experienced challenges, but Evelyn was always their rock. She loved her husband and children dearly. Evelyn's loving husband passed away on March 11, 1995 and then her precious daughter, Melissa Elena Vega-Chavez on July 31, 2005. Evelyn worked for APS Food Service for 32 years at Ernie Pyle Middle School and always felt that being around kids kept her feeling young. She truly enjoyed her job. Evelyn was a parishioner at Saint Edwin Catholic Church since 1965. She loved to crochet and make blankets, dolls and clothes for friends and family. She was an amazing cook and could make some of the best New Mexican dishes. Her homemade tortillas were delicious and with six kids, she could barely keep up with the demand. Evelyn played Bingo like a seasoned player and owned her share of bingo markers. Sometimes she tried her hand at slot machines and found it to be a fun way to pass time. She was inquisitive and kept up with current events and debated most political views with knowledge and facts.
Lastly, she truly enjoyed living in the South Valley and supported her community for
many years.
On July 11,
2019, Evelyn
passed away in
her home with
her children, ex-
tended family
and her loyal dog Chiquita by her side. As gracefully as she entered this world, she exited and trusted through faith,
that one day she will be reunited with her loved ones.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Ramona Rosanne Vega-Klaus and husband Brian, Sara Christine Vega-Burns and husband Lyle, Pedro Andres Vega and wife Maxine, Angela Marina Vega-Marsh and husband Daniel and Manuel Luis Vega, multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, sister Veronica Sierra, friends and family whom she loved dearly.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Pete Vega; daughter Melissa Elena Vega-Chavez;brothers, Leroy Gallegos, Ray Gallegos and Ross Gallegos; sisters, Marylou Lucero and Nancy Sanchez.
Services will be at Saint Edwin Catholic Church located at 2105 Barcelona Rd. SW on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with a viewing at 5:30pm followed by a Rosary recited at 6:30pm and Catholic Mass at 7:00pm.
Internment will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:45 am. Family and friends will need to be at Garcia Mortuary by 8:00 am to process out for Interment to Santa Fe National Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be hosted from 12:00pm-3:00pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Saint Edwin Catholic Church Parish Hall at 2105 Barcelona Rd. SW. Pallbearers will be, Pedro Vega, Anthony Vega, Lyle Burns, Daniel Marsh, Estevan Chavez and Brian Klaus. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Christopher Vega and Benjamin Schertz.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 16, 2019
