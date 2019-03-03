F. Marie Hennigan







F. Marie



Hennigan, 82, of Los Lunas passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born in Broken Bow, Oklahoma to William Nelson and Reba Edmonson Echols on March 24, 1936. After living in numerous western states, Marie's family moved to Albuquerque when she was three years old. Having graduated from Albuquerque High School at age 16, she was the youngest in her graduating class. A couple of years later, she began working for Mountain Bell (now CenturyLink), enjoying a career which spanned 38 years. She retired in 1996 as a manager in central office equipment engineering. Marie met her future husband, Harvey, in Albuquerque, and they married in 1959 â€" a marriage which lasted nearly 55 years.



Marie loved life. She frequently said that every day was a gift, and that seeing the sun and hearing the birds was enough. She was always "glad to be alive." She hated to cook (although she was good at it), and she was an incredible baker. She loved reading, attending plays and operas with her daughter Jodi, and Lifetime movies.



Marie was preceded in death by her husband; and parents; brother, Billy Echols; infant sister, Maxine Echols; nephew, Matthew Echols, and great-nephew, Steven Echols. She is survived by daughters, Jodi Hennigan of Los Lunas; and Bari Hennigan of Dallas, TX; grandson, Seth Davis of Dallas, TX; step-grandson, Phillip Davis of Dallas, TX; brother, Donald Echols and wife, Rebecca of Albuquerque; brother, Wade Echols of Los Lunas and many much-loved nieces and nephews. Please visit our online guestbook for Marie at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary