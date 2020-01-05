F. "Dale" Smith
F. Dale Smith, 83, went home to be with our Lord December 31st, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sue, his daughter Tamera & son in law Damon Kester, daughter Wendy Dial, six grandchildren, one great grandchild, Brother in law Roger Gaskin & wife Joyce. A life member & Past Master of Temple Lodge
#6 AF-AM, Scottish Rite & York Rite. Long time member of Alameda Baptist Church. Services to be held January 11th, 10:30AM at Alameda Baptist Church. 8818 2nd St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Masonic Services will be held January 18th, 10:00AM at Temple Lodge # 6, 3801 Osuna Rd. NE Albuquerque NM 87109. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020