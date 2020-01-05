F. "Dale" Smith

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Alameda Baptist Church
8818 2nd St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Temple Lodge # 6
3801 Osuna Rd. NE
Albuquerque, NM
F. "Dale" Smith





F. Dale Smith, 83, went home to be with our Lord December 31st, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sue, his daughter Tamera & son in law Damon Kester, daughter Wendy Dial, six grandchildren, one great grandchild, Brother in law Roger Gaskin & wife Joyce. A life member & Past Master of Temple Lodge

#6 AF-AM, Scottish Rite & York Rite. Long time member of Alameda Baptist Church. Services to be held January 11th, 10:30AM at Alameda Baptist Church. 8818 2nd St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Masonic Services will be held January 18th, 10:00AM at Temple Lodge # 6, 3801 Osuna Rd. NE Albuquerque NM 87109. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
