Fabian Benjamin Rivera
Fabian Benjamin Rivera, age 28, beloved son, grandson and nephew, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was a resident of Bernalillo, NM.
A Rosary will be recited Monday, June 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301
Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004, follow by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Sile Community Cemetery, Sile, NM. For further information, please visit
www.alamedamortuary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 21, 2019