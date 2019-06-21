Fabian Benjamin Rivera

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
301 Camino del Pueblo
Bernalillo,, NM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
301 Camino del Pueblo,
Bernalillo, NM
View Map
Inurnment
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Sile Community Cemetery
Sile,, NM
View Map
Obituary
Fabian Benjamin Rivera





Fabian Benjamin Rivera, age 28, beloved son, grandson and nephew, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was a resident of Bernalillo, NM.

A Rosary will be recited Monday, June 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301

Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004, follow by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Sile Community Cemetery, Sile, NM. For further information, please visit

Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 21, 2019
