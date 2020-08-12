1/
Fabian Medina
1991 - 2020
Fabian Medina

Jan. 11, 1991 â€"

Aug. 4, 2020





Fabian Medina, age 29, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on August 4, 2020. Fabian is survived by his parents Eliazar and Laura Medina; wife, Diana Rodriguez; children, Julian, Luz-Mabel Medina; sister, Briana Torrez and husband Paul; brother, Arsenio Medina and wife, Vanessa; sister, Bianca Chavez and husband, Drew; brother, Brandon Medina; grandparents, Joe and Rosalia Trujillo; grandma, Irene Quiroz; doggie friend, Neo; several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pallbearers will be Miguel Rodriguez, Isaac Aguilar, Bienvenido Otero, Gabriel Rodriguez, Tony Barreras Jr. and Cesar Sandoval. Honorary pallbearers are Drew Chavez and Paul Torrez. A viewing 10-11am, Service 11am, Burial to

follow, Sunset Memorial

Park.

Fabian was a hard-working and loving father who cherished his family.

For many years he managed and worked for Duke City Fueling and Red Rock Properties. He loved life to the fullest, especially when he could dance with his daughter and spend time teaching his son to build things. His siblings remember him as independent and how he was always there for them. His parents were the biggest influence on his life, and he proved to be the kind man he raised.

With his wife, Diana, by his side, he loved country music concerts. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his beloved family.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
