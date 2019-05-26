Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay R. Elrod. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fay R. Elrod







Fay, 91, passed peacefully on May 8, 2019. She was born in Lockney, TX, and grew up in Amarillo, TX. She graduated from Amarillo High and attended Amarillo Junior College.



Fay married Ralph Elrod in 1950 in Amarillo, who preceded her in death in 2001. They had 2 sons, Mike and Kent. Fay retired in 1989 after a successful career in bookkeeping/accounting and office management while living in Amarillo, Lubbock, Temple, Texas, and Albuquerque, NM. After retiring she and Ralph relocated to Amarillo until his death. Fay then moved to Ruidoso, NM and finally to Rio Rancho, NM. In her retirement years Fay enjoyed researching the family history, watching old classic movies, and reading. One of the highlights of her week was attending church service at High



Desert United Methodist Church in Rio Rancho.



Survivors include her sons, Mike (Debbie), Kent (Lisa), Grandchildren Amy and Aaron, and grandson Kenneth, and sister Billie, and brothers Jack, Jim, Ron (Marry), and Sam (Debbie). Fay has requested cremation and a private family memorial. She asked that memorial donations be made to be made to the American Heart



Association in her name.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019

