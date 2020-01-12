Faye C. Garcia
In Loving Memory
Faye Cruz Garcia, passed away on December 20, 2019 wife of Joe Ralph Garcia, born December 11, 1922 in
Allison, New Mexico. Parents Jesus Maria Cruz and Margarita Zamora Cruz. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, all her five siblings, a son Johnny Garcia, and a baby Betty Jeanette. Faye is survived by two daughters; Gloria Yarbrough, Stella Beebe, four sons; Ralph Garcia, Theodore Garcia, Ronald Garcia, and Jimmy Garcia. Faye is survived by five generations of family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, plus several people she led to the Lord.
Memorial Service held at Calvary Chapel 1p.m., Thursday January 16, 2020 with Reception following at 2011 Girard Blvd. SE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020