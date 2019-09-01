Federico "Fred" D. Gutierrez
Age 77, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018. He was born in Los Lunas, NM on November 21, 1940, to Avelino A. and Eloisa Gutierrez. Fred received a Masters Degree from the University of New Mexico and worked at Sandia Labs for 30 years. He enjoyed taking care of his 6 acre farm that had alfalfa, a vineyard and 300 fruit trees. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Avelino Jr., Leo and Gilbert Gutierrez; and his sister, Linda Davila. Fred is survived by his son,
Santiago Gutierrez of
Metuchen, NJ; sisters,
Celina Archuleta of Durango, CO, Lucy Cullen of Albuquerque, NM; care giver and best friend, David Miller of Albuquerque, NM; his farm manager who was like a second son, Hector Claudio Luna of Albuquerque, NM, many nieces and nephews and his three dogs, Loca, Dexter and Jack. A Rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass to follow at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church 300 Mildred Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Fred 's honor to the Animal Humane Society of New Mexico 615 Virginia St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. To view information
