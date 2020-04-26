Dr. Felicia Angelica Duran, PhD
Dr. Felicia Angelica Duran, PhD, age 57, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was an awesome, talented, and nerdy sister and daughter, a caring mother, a brilliant and respected colleague, and a self-proclaimed Trekkie. She was caring and always willing to share her talents, time, and money with causes that were close to her heart. She is survived by her daughter, Amelia Fogleman; mother, Mary Jane Duran; brother, Stan Duran; sisters, Juanita Duran and Rachel Strong; brother-in-law, Paul Strong; sister-in-law, Michelle Duran; nieces, Katherine Duran and Olivia Duran; nephews, Brandon Strong, Matthew Strong, Nathan Strong and Robert Duran; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Felicia would want all her family, friends, and loved ones, to continue to "live long and prosper" as she has made those final words to the galaxy, "Beam me up Scotty." She will be dearly, dearly missed. In lieu of flowers to the family, Memorial donations may be made in Felicia's name to the ALS Association. A Memorial get together will occur on a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Felicia at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020