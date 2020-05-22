Felipe Lucero







Felipe Lucero, 94, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away on May 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sons, Rafael and Benedict. HIs survivors include his loving wife, Elizabeth, sons Patrick and Edward (Evelina); step-daughter Cynthia (Joseph); step-son Greg; grandchildren, Kimberly, Rafaela, Derek, Dwayne and Tessa; and many great-grandchildren.



Felipe was born May 1, 1926, in Isleta Pueblo. He served in Germany during WWII as a machine gunner with Company I, 405 Infantry. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the WW II Victory medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and the Honorable Service Lapel Button.



Felipe worked for Goodrich Roofing for many years before starting his own roofing business, Felipe Lucero Roofing. For twenty-eight years, his roofing business primarily covered the Rio communities and Belen area, where he made a lot of friends.



Felipe lived a long, fruitful life and will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched.





