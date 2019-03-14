Felipe Perea

Felipe Perea

1/7/1950 - 3/14/2010



Moon Rising



You slip into my dreams, into my thoughts,

like the moon rising into the eastern horizon,

Rising until your brightness illuminates my mind

and the darkness with soft comfort and warmth.

Until the orb of your magnificence

shines among the stars,

whispering your presence, your love, and

I ache to hear your voice once again, and

have your whispers of love tickle my ears.

You come into the caverns of my consciousness,

Meandering slowing through my thoughts,

Taking paths through my memories,

making me laugh out loud

in the middle of the night because of

your long ago antics,

making me remember your kisses, your presence,

and then I cry with want, and I feel again the

tragedy of that day,

â€"my Pearl Harborâ€"

And I'm weeping with loss of a soulmate and

with the gratefulness for the gift of having

had you in my life,

For your goodness, for your love, and the

pleasures you taught me

...The enjoyment of simple things.

...The gift of seeing each moment as extraordinary.

...The generosity life gives us in loving unconditionally.

Moon Rising!



2/17/19 Rita A. Perea
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
