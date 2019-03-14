Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felipe Perea. View Sign

Felipe Perea



1/7/1950 - 3/14/2010







Moon Rising







You slip into my dreams, into my thoughts,



like the moon rising into the eastern horizon,



Rising until your brightness illuminates my mind



and the darkness with soft comfort and warmth.



Until the orb of your magnificence



shines among the stars,



whispering your presence, your love, and



I ache to hear your voice once again, and



have your whispers of love tickle my ears.



You come into the caverns of my consciousness,



Meandering slowing through my thoughts,



Taking paths through my memories,



making me laugh out loud



in the middle of the night because of



your long ago antics,



making me remember your kisses, your presence,



and then I cry with want, and I feel again the



tragedy of that day,



â€"my Pearl Harborâ€"



And I'm weeping with loss of a soulmate and



with the gratefulness for the gift of having



had you in my life,



For your goodness, for your love, and the



pleasures you taught me



...The enjoyment of simple things.



...The gift of seeing each moment as extraordinary.



...The generosity life gives us in loving unconditionally.



Moon Rising!







2/17/19 Rita A. Perea



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 14, 2019

