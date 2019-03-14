Felipe Perea
1/7/1950 - 3/14/2010
Moon Rising
You slip into my dreams, into my thoughts,
like the moon rising into the eastern horizon,
Rising until your brightness illuminates my mind
and the darkness with soft comfort and warmth.
Until the orb of your magnificence
shines among the stars,
whispering your presence, your love, and
I ache to hear your voice once again, and
have your whispers of love tickle my ears.
You come into the caverns of my consciousness,
Meandering slowing through my thoughts,
Taking paths through my memories,
making me laugh out loud
in the middle of the night because of
your long ago antics,
making me remember your kisses, your presence,
and then I cry with want, and I feel again the
tragedy of that day,
â€"my Pearl Harborâ€"
And I'm weeping with loss of a soulmate and
with the gratefulness for the gift of having
had you in my life,
For your goodness, for your love, and the
pleasures you taught me
...The enjoyment of simple things.
...The gift of seeing each moment as extraordinary.
...The generosity life gives us in loving unconditionally.
Moon Rising!
2/17/19 Rita A. Perea
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 14, 2019