March 14, 2010 â€" March 14, 2020



Crossroads



The first time I met you those many years ago,

I realized you were my soulmate.

It wasn't just

the conversations,

the quiet dinners,

the turns around the dance floor.

More than that,

it was your sturdy love, your integrity, your heart-felt sincerity.

Your heart threaded through mineâ€¦Fate.



Ten years ago, I became lost on the journey we took,

a journey I had not expected,

where each year has slowly taken me farther away from you.



As I traversed the road that opened to me, at first,

I yearned for familiar thingsâ€"

your laughing eyes,

Your kisses and tender arms,

your late nighttime conversations,

Only to find remnants as I meander through the

recesses of my mind.



And here I am closer to my journey's end.

My road abounds with many crossroads, but

My heart is always full with the perfume of you.



R. A. Perea
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 14, 2020
