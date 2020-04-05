Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felipe Rodriguez Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Felipe "Mickey" Rodriguez, Jr., 89, born in Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mickey is survived by his wife, Carmen, daughter Lisa, sons Michael, Vincent and his wife Donna, granddaughter Vanessa and her husband Rich, and his two precious great grandchildren Logan and Amelia. Mickey is also survived by his brother Raymond and his wife Virginia; sister Tina and her late husband Frank; many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and wonderful in-laws.



Mickey is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Debbie, his son Phillip, and grandson Mickey Michael, Parents, a sister and two brothers.



Mickey was a proud veteran in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from G.E. after 30 years. He was a member of the IAM Local 794 Union and a member of the



Immaculate Conception



Church.



Mickey loved his St. Louis Cardinals baseball and the Los Angeles Rams football. He was able to see his Rams play in St. Louis which made him very happy. Mickey could hum any college fight song from Notre Dame, Michigan, USC and Lobos. Mickey and his wife loved all sports, watching movies and frequent the local casinos. He loved Sunday family dinners and eating pancakes at Cracker Barrel and Denny's. He loved working in the yard and loved animals.



A private burial will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. In addition, a celebration of life with friends and family will also be held at a later date.



The Rodriguez family extends our deepest gratitude to the Veterans Hospital, UNM Cancer Center and Compassus Hospice for their professional and gentle care. We also want to thank our friends and family for your prayers, kind thoughts, and support.



