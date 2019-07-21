Felix Lucero
On July 25, 2009 Our Lord and Savior took you to your eternal home. It left your family in much pain but we all knew then and now that you are at peace in your eternal home with God Almighty and all of the Angels and Saints. We think of you every day and ask you, as one of God's Saints to pray for us through Christ our Lord that our Father in heaven will have Mercy on us when it is time for us to enter heaven. Your wife Stella, children, grand children, great-grand children and great-great grand children.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019