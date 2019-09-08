Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felix Rodriguez Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Felix Jerry Rodriguez Jr.







Felix Jerry Rodriguez Jr., age 77, died August 16, 2019 in Chama, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his spouse, friend and life partner Lawrence E. Ohl, and by his parents, Felix and Adelmiria Rodriguez. Felix was born in 1941 in Rio Lucio, New Mexico.



He graduated from Menaul High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a stellar athletic in high school and was Co-Captain of the football team the year Menaul won State Championship. He was an excellent basketball player and excelled in track competitions. Felix loved to cook and graduated from culinary school in San Francisco, California, where he lived most of his adult life. He enjoyed gardening, the outdoors and read books voraciously. Felix served in the USMC from 1961 to 1964, as an entrepreneur, he owned and operated a beauty salon and a restaurant, but mostly he was a lover of animals. Throughout his life, he had a menagerie of spoiled dogs and cats- a collection of pedigrees and rescues. During his retirement in Chama he developed a passion for weaving and created beautiful rugs.While Felix was plagued by constant pain due to a severe automobile accident in 1968, he loved to laugh and had a kind, generous nature. He will be sorely missed.







He is survived by siblings, Josie Alires, Carol Turner, George Rodriguez, Bette Marquez, Leroy Rodriguez and Eileen Fischer & many nieces & nephews.



A Memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a future date for family and friends.



Donations in his memory may be made to The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs or online @



www.humanesociety.biz



