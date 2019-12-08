Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Feliz Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Feliz Davis, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the age of 87, with her loving family by her side.



A service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 619 Copper Ave NW on Monday December 16 with a rosary at 9:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at a later date at the Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, CO.



Feliz was born in Aragon, NM on March 12, 1932 to Abel and Rosa Sanchez Trujillo. Feliz was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bob Davis. Feliz met Bob in 1951 and they were married at Immaculate Conception church in 1952. They purchased The Milner Photography Studio In 1959. After opening a 2nd location in 1970, they changed the name to Bob Davis Photography.



During those years, they photographed former Presidents Ronald Reagan, George Bush and Gerald Ford and actors Bob Hope, Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda and Charlie Pride.



Feliz and Bob made life-long friends through many organizations, including the Bernalillo County Republicans; UNM hospital board of directors; Optimist Club; and Siglo De Oro RV club! They introduced themselves as Feliz "navi" Bob! They retired in 1998.



Feliz is survived by her daughter Judy Malone and husband Michael; son Jim Davis and wife Debra; son Jerry and fiance, Kristie Thompson; as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren!



They lived a happy and vibrant life and will be dearly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Feliz' memory to Brookdale Valencia Personalized Living, 300 Valencia Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.



