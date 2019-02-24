Fella P. Stockham
|
Fella P.
Stockham, ("GG"), 84 passed
away on Thurs-
day, February
14th, 2019 with her family by her side. She was
born July 3,1934 to Perfilio and
Predicanda (Salas) Lucero.
She was a 1952
Albuquerque High School graduate. She married Albert Herrera on April 24th, 1954. She
worked as a Technical Analyst at UNM Mental Health for 19 years and retired on July 31st, 1990. She was known for being very stylish and always "Dressed to the Nines" which included her fabulous collection of jewelry. She enjoyed reading books, solving crossword puzzles while snacking on her favorite Ghirardelli chocolates.
She is survived by her daughter Debra Aguilar, Granddaughter Jodi and husband Randy Garcia, Grandson Joaquin H. and family. Great Grandson Jadyn E. Madrid, beloved sister Laura and brother in law Richard W. Garcia, with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her son Edward Herrera, Mother and Father, Perfilio and Predicanda Lucero, Brothers; Baby Chris, Ernest, and Joe (Nabor) Lucero, and Beloved Sister Rose Marquez. Family and Friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Monday February 25th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Queen of Heaven Church on 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque NM 87110. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life with us after her memorial services at the residence of Randy and Jodi Garcia.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019