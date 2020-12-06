Ferminia J. (Jaramillo) Gonzales











Ferminia J. (Jaramillo) Gonzales, age 98, born in Carnuel, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on November 27, 2020.



Mrs. Gonzales is survived by her children, Michael Gonzales and wife, Lugie, Cippie Chavez and husband, Lawrence, Ben Gonzales and wife, Connie, Mary Rivas, Margaret Madrid and husband, Leonard; eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; eleven great-great- grandchildren; siblings, Martha Alexander, Amalia Saiz, Aurora Agger, Corina Flint. Mrs. Gonzales was preceded in death by her husband, Bernadino.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will take place at a later date.





