1/1
Ferminia Gonzales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ferminia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ferminia J. (Jaramillo) Gonzales





Ferminia J. (Jaramillo) Gonzales, age 98, born in Carnuel, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on November 27, 2020.

Mrs. Gonzales is survived by her children, Michael Gonzales and wife, Lugie, Cippie Chavez and husband, Lawrence, Ben Gonzales and wife, Connie, Mary Rivas, Margaret Madrid and husband, Leonard; eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; eleven great-great- grandchildren; siblings, Martha Alexander, Amalia Saiz, Aurora Agger, Corina Flint. Mrs. Gonzales was preceded in death by her husband, Bernadino.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will take place at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved