Fernando LopezFernandoFrancisco LÃ³pez,age 74, resident of Albuquerque, passed awayTuesday, May 14, 2019. Mr. LÃ³pez is survived by his beloved wife of51 years, Terri LÃ³pez; children,Ruben Lopez,Kimberly Arroyo and husband,Francisco, Scott LÃ³pez and wife, Leah, Joseph LÃ³pez and wife, Rebecca; eleven grandchildren, Desiree,Jeannette, Francisco(Paco), Jordan, Sara,Olivia, Jonah, Elijah,Makayla, Sophia andManuel; sister, Mercedes Gomez and husband, Benjamin; brothers, Samuel and wife, Sylvia, Alfredo and wife, Deloris, Armando and wife, Hermie; as well as many nieces and nephews and a world of goodfriends.Fernando was born in El Paso, Texas. He moved to Albuquerque's South Valley in his teenage years. He graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1964. After high school, Fernando met and married the love of his life, Terri. Fernando spent his life working in the grocery business and retired from Smith's after forty-three years of service in 2011. Fernando had a love for old cars. His favorite term of endearmentfor those heloved, everyone, was "Burro". Fernando was the #1 Burro. Fernando passed awaypeacefully athome surrounded by his family and he will be missed dearly.A visitation will beMonday, May 20, 2019from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00p.m. at Church of theAscension, 2150 Raymac Rd. SWwith a Rosary tobe recited at 7:00 p.m. Afinal visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac Rd. SW, with Mass of Christian Burial tobe celebrated at 10:00 a.m.Interment will follow services at Pajarito Cemetery.Pallbearers will beFrancisco (Paco), Jordan, Sara, Olivia, Jonah, Elijah,Makayla, Sophia andManuel. Please visitto sign the guest book.Arrangements by:Gabaldon Mortuary1000 Old Coors Dr. SW(505) 243-7861 Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2019

