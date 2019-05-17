Fernando Lopez

  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May God strengthen your family..."
    - S F
  • "Growing up with Scott and Joseph, playing Basketball and..."
    - Jordan Robison
Fernando Lopez



Fernando

Francisco LÃ³pez,

age 74, resident of Albuquerque, passed away

Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Mr. LÃ³pez is survived by his beloved wife of

51 years, Terri LÃ³pez; children,

Ruben Lopez,

Kimberly Arroyo and husband,

Francisco, Scott LÃ³pez and wife, Leah, Joseph LÃ³pez and wife, Rebecca; eleven grandchildren, Desiree,

Jeannette, Francisco

(Paco), Jordan, Sara,

Olivia, Jonah, Elijah,

Makayla, Sophia and

Manuel; sister, Mercedes Gomez and husband, Benjamin; brothers, Samuel and wife, Sylvia, Alfredo and wife, Deloris, Armando and wife, Hermie; as well as many nieces and nephews and a world of good

friends.

Fernando was born in El Paso, Texas. He moved to Albuquerque's South Valley in his teenage years. He graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1964. After high school, Fernando met and married the love of his life, Terri. Fernando spent his life working in the grocery business and retired from Smith's after forty-three years of service in 2011. Fernando had a love for old cars. His favorite term of endearment

for those he

loved, everyone, was "Burro". Fernando was the #1 Burro. Fernando passed away

peacefully at

home surrounded by his family and he will be missed dearly.

A visitation will be

Monday, May 20, 2019

from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00

p.m. at Church of the

Ascension, 2150 Raymac Rd. SWwith a Rosary to

be recited at 7:00 p.m. A

final visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac Rd. SW, with Mass of Christian Burial to

be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow services at Pajarito Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be

Francisco (Paco), Jordan, Sara, Olivia, Jonah, Elijah,

Makayla, Sophia and

Manuel. Please visit

