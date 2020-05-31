Ferrell Thomas O'RourkeFerrell Thomas O'Rourke passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was 90. He was born outside of King City, Missouri on New Year's Day, 1930. Growing up on a farm, he was only eight when his parents moved the family to Albuquerque. He graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1948 and from UNM with a Bachelor of Arts in 1960 and then from the University of Albuquerque with a Master of Arts in Education in 1968. The majority of his teaching career was spent in APS where he retired from in 1995. He completed Army National Guard basic training at camp Roberts in California in 1951 where he was later honorably discharged due to a vision impairment. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Pope Pius XII Club, Right to Life NM, and the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity. He is survived by his loving wife, Pattie of 57 years; sons, Michael (Joanne) of Troy, Michigan, John (Enedina) of El Paso, Texas; daughter, Theresa of Albuquerque; four grandsons, Aidan, Patrick, Brendan and Colin; three granddaughters, Megan, Emily and Melissa; and sister, Patricia (Art) of Valencia, California. Ferrell was predeceased by his parents, James and Beatrice; brothers, Vincent (Bataan Death March), James Vernon (US Navy); and sisters, Marguerite Dillon, Maureen Lonz, and RoseMarie Streich. The Rosary will be recited Monday, June 8, 2020, 6:00 p.m. â€" 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas, with Visitation one hour before at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 9:15 a.m. at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria Rd NE followed by a burial service including flag and taps at 11:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd NE. Due to the COVID-19 situation our family fully understands if you are unable to attend. Your thoughts and prayers are more than sufficient. Please join our online guestbook for Ferrell and, if you can't attend, a live-stream of the Rosary will be available at