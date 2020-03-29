Filadelfio "Phil" L. Griego
Msgt. USAF (Ret.)
7/17/1930 - 3/30/2018
Dearest Papa,
When you turned and said goodbye to us on Good Friday, we didn't know if we could go on without you.
Now that you are safe in the arms of Our Lord we still miss you so very much. Our world is changing every day and we long for your guidance and strength, your warm hugs, kind heart and strong hands to reassure us that we will be alright.
Since your passing we have found comfort and strength knowing that you are at peace and are together in
Heaven with your beloved children, Patricia, Michael and Charles.
Everyday that passes we remember you in our hearts, our prayers, our thoughts and our cherished memories. And as much as we need you with us we know it was God's will to take you home.
Papa, for as long as we live on this Earth we will always treasure your courage and strength, your smile and laughter, your generosity and love for us all. We hold these so dear in our hearts forever.
We love and miss you Papa.
With our endearing love,
Your loving family
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020