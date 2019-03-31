Filadelfio "Phil" L. Griego
Msgt. USAF (Ret.)
7/17/1930 - 3/30/1918
Dearest Papa,
When you turned and said goodbye to us last year on Good Friday, we did not know how we could
go on without you.
But during the year we have found comfort, peace and strength knowing that you are safe in the arms of Our Lord, and that you are also with your beloved children, Patricia, Michael & Charles, who have
passed before you.
Every day that goes by we remember you in our hearts, our prayers, our thoughts and our memories. And as much as we need you here with us, we know it was God's will to bring you home to Heaven with him.
For as long as we live on this Earth Papa, we will always cherish your strength and courage, your love, generosity and warm hugs that we hold so dear in
our hearts forever.
We love you Papa.
With our enduring love,
Your loving family
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019