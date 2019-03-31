Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Filadelfio L. Griego. View Sign

Filadelfio "Phil" L. Griego



Msgt. USAF (Ret.)











7/17/1930 - 3/30/1918







Dearest Papa,



When you turned and said goodbye to us last year on Good Friday, we did not know how we could



go on without you.







But during the year we have found comfort, peace and strength knowing that you are safe in the arms of Our Lord, and that you are also with your beloved children, Patricia, Michael & Charles, who have



passed before you.







Every day that goes by we remember you in our hearts, our prayers, our thoughts and our memories. And as much as we need you here with us, we know it was God's will to bring you home to Heaven with him.







For as long as we live on this Earth Papa, we will always cherish your strength and courage, your love, generosity and warm hugs that we hold so dear in



our hearts forever.







We love you Papa.







With our enduring love,



Your loving family



Filadelfio "Phil" L. GriegoMsgt. USAF (Ret.)7/17/1930 - 3/30/1918Dearest Papa,When you turned and said goodbye to us last year on Good Friday, we did not know how we couldgo on without you.But during the year we have found comfort, peace and strength knowing that you are safe in the arms of Our Lord, and that you are also with your beloved children, Patricia, Michael & Charles, who havepassed before you.Every day that goes by we remember you in our hearts, our prayers, our thoughts and our memories. And as much as we need you here with us, we know it was God's will to bring you home to Heaven with him.For as long as we live on this Earth Papa, we will always cherish your strength and courage, your love, generosity and warm hugs that we hold so dear inour hearts forever.We love you Papa.With our enduring love,Your loving family Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close