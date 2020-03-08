Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Filiberto Martinez Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Filiberto "Fil" Martinez Jr.







Filiberto "Fil" Martinez Jr., age 71, went home to Our Lord Friday, February 28th, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Chilili, NM. Filiberto was born in Valencia, New Mexico in 1949 to parents Filiberto Sr. and Priscilla Martinez. Filiberto grew up in Albuquerque and graduated from Valley High School where he met his beautiful wife Velma Dow. They married in 1970 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church after his service in the United States Air Force. In 1976 Filiberto and Velma settled in Chilili, NM where they raised their five children in his beloved mountains. Filiberto worked for L&M Technologies and LMATA as a program manager and contractor with Sandia Labs for nearly 40 years, where many of his colleagues became lifelong friends. Filiberto was a proud Vietnam Veteran and devout Catholic who was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as an usher at Our Lady of The Assumption Church. Filiberto enjoyed many hobbies and pastimes including hunting, camping, fishing, creating artwork, watching his Denver Broncos and working around his home in Chilili. However, Filiberto's true joy in life was his family. He loved spending time with his wife, Velma as well as his mother, Priscilla and mother-in-law, Florence "Rusty" Dow. He was adored by his 5 children and 14 grandchildren with whom he always made time to create treasured memories. He made an everlasting impact on those he touched and will be cherished forever in the hearts of those who loved him. Filiberto is preceded in death by his father, Filiberto Martinez Sr.; father-in-law, Ernest Dow; brother-in-laws, Justo Herrera and Flavio Vigil. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Velma Martinez; mother, Priscilla Martinez; brother, Andrew (Katie) Martinez; sisters, Frances (Greg) Metoyer, Dolores Herrera, Elaine (Gerald) Duran; daughters, Heather Martinez and Melissa Martinez; sons, Flavio (Jaclyn) Martinez, Jonathan (Freda) Martinez and Filiberto (Monica) Martinez III; granddaughters, Tisha, Monique, Savannah, Nevaeh, Ashlynn, Shelby, Kyleigh, Haidynn, Ryleigh and Charlotte; grandsons: Xavier, David, Nathaniel and Filiberto IV; as well many treasured brother and sister-in-law's, cousins, nieces, nephews and Godchildren. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church, 811 Guaymas Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Reception will follow at American Legion Post #99, 540 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.



