Obituary

Filomena Sandoval







Filomena



Sandoval age 90, born at home in Tajique NM,



went home to be with the Lord on Monday the 12th of August 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67



years Damacio



Sandoval. She



loved to cook,



bake, dance and had a laugh that would make you smile.



She is survived by her



loving children: Gilbert



Sandoval, MaryAnn



(Salvador)Solis,



Helen(Calvin)Wells; four-



teen grandchil-



dren; fifteen



great grandchil-



dren; three great



great grandchil-



dren.



Filomena was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to all her children. We will greatly miss her and always "Love Her More!"



Mena will be laid to rest with Damacio at the Santa Fe Veterans National Cemetery. Her



Services will be Tuesday the 20th of August at 4pm at The Kings House 2500 Corona Dr NW 87120.



Reception to follow.



