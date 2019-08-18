Filomena Sandoval

Filomena Sandoval



Filomena

Sandoval age 90, born at home in Tajique NM,

went home to be with the Lord on Monday the 12th of August 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67

years Damacio

Sandoval. She

loved to cook,

bake, dance and had a laugh that would make you smile.

She is survived by her

loving children: Gilbert

Sandoval, MaryAnn

(Salvador)Solis,

Helen(Calvin)Wells; four-

teen grandchil-

dren; fifteen

great grandchil-

dren; three great

great grandchil-

dren.

Filomena was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to all her children. We will greatly miss her and always "Love Her More!"

Mena will be laid to rest with Damacio at the Santa Fe Veterans National Cemetery. Her

Services will be Tuesday the 20th of August at 4pm at The Kings House 2500 Corona Dr NW 87120.

Reception to follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
