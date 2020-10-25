1/1
Filomeno Sanchez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Filomeno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Filomeno "Filo" Sanchez



Filomeno "Filo" Sanchez, native of Manzano, New Mexico, was called home to heaven on 10/14/2020, at the age of 77, after a year long battle with ALS. Although he was from Manzano, he did some growing up in Albuquerque.

Filo was the go to man in the family; he would give you his last dollar, and the shirt off his back. If you needed anything he would be there. Filo was also a proud marine; he served his country from 1961-1964. He loved his country, his wife, and family, in that order.

Filo is survived by his wife Annie of 53 years, two sisters Mercy and Pauline, and a brother Seday, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be laid to rest in Manzano, (date pending).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved