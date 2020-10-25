Filomeno Sanchez

Filomeno "Filo" Sanchez







Filomeno "Filo" Sanchez, native of Manzano, New Mexico, was called home to heaven on 10/14/2020, at the age of 77, after a year long battle with ALS. Although he was from Manzano, he did some growing up in Albuquerque.



Filo was the go to man in the family; he would give you his last dollar, and the shirt off his back. If you needed anything he would be there. Filo was also a proud marine; he served his country from 1961-1964. He loved his country, his wife, and family, in that order.



Filo is survived by his wife Annie of 53 years, two sisters Mercy and Pauline, and a brother Seday, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be laid to rest in Manzano, (date pending).





