In loving memory of Flo Kasha who passed over on April 17, 2019. The loss is shared by: Son Randy Kasha, Daughter Patti Nickelson, Siblings: Clifford, Bill(Jr), and Betty. A grandson, two great-grandchildren, and many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.



Flo is preceded in passing by her parents; Otho and Pleasie Driskill. Also her older brothers, Burle and Glen. She graduated from Albuquerque High School, married Vernon Kasha, and had two kids. Flo retired from the NM Scientific Laboratory. She enjoyed the company of her son in the final months, residing in Hawaii, and then briefly in Texas. Our mom will be missed.



Services and interment will be private.







'Her life now a beautiful memory, her absence a silent grief'



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019

