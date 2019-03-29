Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Flora Bruning Obituary
Flora Bruning, 105, died Monday, March 25, 2019 in Farmington, NM. She is survived by four children; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a few great-great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a daughter. Friends may visit Friday, March 29, 2019, 4:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Flora at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
