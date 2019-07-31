Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora C. Diaz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









On Thursday, July 25, 2019 my loving wife Flora C. Diaz was called home by our father in heaven at the age of 56 years old. Flora was a mother of Robert Aragon and the grand mother of Leray C. Aragon. Flora is also survived by her husband of 13 years, Raymond N. Diaz and her parents Santiago and Petra Aragon, her 2 brothers Jorge and Jimmy Ray Aragon and her sister Mary Sanchez. She also had many loving nieces and nephews and cousins that affectionately called her "Mama Flora". Flora was a homemaker, a great cook, and loved creating beautiful family photo albums. Flora was a very giving person and had been caregiver of her mother in law. Flora was the current caretaker of her parents. Funeral services and rosary will be held at the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW 87121 Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 2, 2019 . The Rosary will begin at 11:am and with the Communion Services immediately following at 11:30 am. Burial services will be announced at a later date. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 31, 2019

