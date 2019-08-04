Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Flora Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora G. Garcia

Flora G. Garcia Obituary
Flora G. Garcia



Flora G. Garcia, 92, beloved mother, grandmother and sister was called to her eternal resting place surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on Saturday, January 17, 1927 to

Ignacio and Margaret Gutierrez. She is survived by her only son and daughter-in-law Randy and Marie Garcia; grandchildren, Crystalee De Hoyos and husband Gabriel, Johnathan Garcia and wife Victoria, Tiffany Garcia and partner Antonio Lujan, Miranda Garcia; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Evangeline Aranda and husband Elfego Jr; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is proceeded in death by her parents, brother Orlando Gutierrez, and sister-in-law Mary Dolores Gutierrez. Flora, who was a lifelong resident had a very successful career with the city of Albuquerque. She loved to travel, line dance, and garden. She spent her last years in the care of her loving family, and for the last year was also cared for by an amazing team from Kindred

Hospice. Sharon, Lucy, Jana, Elizabeth, and Karen cared for her with respect,

love, compassion, and dignity, and were a vital support for the family. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, August 9, 2019, 7:00

p.m. and a Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at San Felipe De Neri Catholic Church in Old Town. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Flora at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
