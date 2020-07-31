1/1
Flora G. Garcia
Flora G. Garcia







01/17/27 - 07/31/19



On The Anniversary of the Day You Went Away



Today's the anniversary

of the day that we lost you.

And for a time it felt as though

our life had ended too.



But loss has taught us many things

And now we face each day

With hope and happy memories

To help us on our way.



And though we're full of sadness

That you're no longer here.

Your influence still guides us

And we still feel you near.



What we shared will never die

It lives within our hearts.

Bringing strength and comfort

While we are apart.



We love you Always,

Randy, Marie,

your grandchildren, great-grandchildren,

and your great-great-grand child.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 31, 2020.
