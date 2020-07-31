Flora G. Garcia















01/17/27 - 07/31/19







On The Anniversary of the Day You Went Away







Today's the anniversary



of the day that we lost you.



And for a time it felt as though



our life had ended too.







But loss has taught us many things



And now we face each day



With hope and happy memories



To help us on our way.







And though we're full of sadness



That you're no longer here.



Your influence still guides us



And we still feel you near.







What we shared will never die



It lives within our hearts.



Bringing strength and comfort



While we are apart.







We love you Always,



Randy, Marie,



your grandchildren, great-grandchildren,



and your great-great-grand child.





