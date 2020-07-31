Flora G. Garcia
01/17/27 - 07/31/19
On The Anniversary of the Day You Went Away
Today's the anniversary
of the day that we lost you.
And for a time it felt as though
our life had ended too.
But loss has taught us many things
And now we face each day
With hope and happy memories
To help us on our way.
And though we're full of sadness
That you're no longer here.
Your influence still guides us
And we still feel you near.
What we shared will never die
It lives within our hearts.
Bringing strength and comfort
While we are apart.
We love you Always,
Randy, Marie,
your grandchildren, great-grandchildren,
and your great-great-grand child.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 31, 2020.