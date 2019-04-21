Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora Gallegos. View Sign

Flora Gallegos







Flora Onecita



Gallegos (74)



born June 5th, 1944 in Anton Chico, NM, rode her Sunvan home to Heaven



April 15th, 2019,



where she was



reunited with



her parents,



Desiderio and



Cleotilde Galle-



gos, siblings



(Benjamin, Evangeline,



Santiago, Eddie,



Richard, Melecio, Robert, three infant sisters), and her nephew, Gerald. Flora "tricked" her doctors into letting her come home a few weeks ago, the place she most enjoyed being surrounded by her loving family. Florita was born with Cerebral Palsy, but she didn't let that slow her down. She lived with Ray and Joann Mares, along with their children, for almost 30 years becoming their "juvenile delinquent" child. They made sure she became and remained an independent woman until the day she died. They told us she was special, but we knew better. Flora was "handicap" only when she needed something, like her nephew, Jason Mares, to tie her shoes in the morning. Flora loved to laugh and dance, especially with her niece Jacqueline Velasquez. She learned to drive a car in a church parking lot with her niece Janelle Aragon. She enjoyed drinking a wine cooler every Saturday evening while watching Lawrence Welk.



Through her life she



taught us about grace and compassion. If she liked you, she liked you, but if she didn't . . .



good luck. She



had incredible



work ethic demonstrated by over 40 years with RCI/Liferoots where she was surrounded by so many amazing people until she retired to heaven. She is survived by her family Ray and Joann Mares, Jason, Janelle, and Jacqueline and their families, as well as her brother Manuel Gallegos, wife Mildred, and sisters Nadine Chaves, husband Alex, and Mary Lou Romero, husband Paul. Many thanks for those who had a special role in Flora's life, including Angie Gallegos and her family, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as friends, medical professionals, staff and her work family. She wasn't "special," she was spectacular. So Florita, you are forever "ours." The Service information is ~ Visistation, Wed., 4/24/19 at 6pm with the Rosary to follow at



7 p.m., both at



Strong~Thorne Funeral



Home, 1100 Coal Ave. SE. The Mass will be Thurs., 4/25/19 at 8:30 am at Our Lady of Annunciation Church, 2621 Vermont St. NE, with the burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence



please visit ~



www.danielsfuneral.com.



1100 Coal Ave Se

Albuquerque , NM 87106

(505) 842-8800

