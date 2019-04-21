|
Flora Onecita
Gallegos (74)
born June 5th, 1944 in Anton Chico, NM, rode her Sunvan home to Heaven
April 15th, 2019,
where she was
reunited with
her parents,
Desiderio and
Cleotilde Galle-
gos, siblings
(Benjamin, Evangeline,
Santiago, Eddie,
Richard, Melecio, Robert, three infant sisters), and her nephew, Gerald. Flora "tricked" her doctors into letting her come home a few weeks ago, the place she most enjoyed being surrounded by her loving family. Florita was born with Cerebral Palsy, but she didn't let that slow her down. She lived with Ray and Joann Mares, along with their children, for almost 30 years becoming their "juvenile delinquent" child. They made sure she became and remained an independent woman until the day she died. They told us she was special, but we knew better. Flora was "handicap" only when she needed something, like her nephew, Jason Mares, to tie her shoes in the morning. Flora loved to laugh and dance, especially with her niece Jacqueline Velasquez. She learned to drive a car in a church parking lot with her niece Janelle Aragon. She enjoyed drinking a wine cooler every Saturday evening while watching Lawrence Welk.
Through her life she
taught us about grace and compassion. If she liked you, she liked you, but if she didn't . . .
good luck. She
had incredible
work ethic demonstrated by over 40 years with RCI/Liferoots where she was surrounded by so many amazing people until she retired to heaven. She is survived by her family Ray and Joann Mares, Jason, Janelle, and Jacqueline and their families, as well as her brother Manuel Gallegos, wife Mildred, and sisters Nadine Chaves, husband Alex, and Mary Lou Romero, husband Paul. Many thanks for those who had a special role in Flora's life, including Angie Gallegos and her family, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as friends, medical professionals, staff and her work family. She wasn't "special," she was spectacular. So Florita, you are forever "ours." The Service information is ~ Visistation, Wed., 4/24/19 at 6pm with the Rosary to follow at
7 p.m., both at
Strong~Thorne Funeral
Home, 1100 Coal Ave. SE. The Mass will be Thurs., 4/25/19 at 8:30 am at Our Lady of Annunciation Church, 2621 Vermont St. NE, with the burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence
please visit ~
www.danielsfuneral.com.
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 842-8800
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
