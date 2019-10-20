Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora Joy Poteet. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-1188 Send Flowers Obituary

Flora Joy Hook Poteet







Flora Joy Hook Poteet died peacefully in her sleep October 5, 2019 at The Montabello On Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Joy was born January 17, 1932 to Thomas Wesley and Thelma (Van Trease) Hook in Fort Worth, Texas. She grew up in Alvarado, Texas and graduated in 1952 from Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas with a degree in Voice. Joy met her future husband, Horace Monroe Poteet, at college and they were married March 23, 1952. Soon after they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where they lived together for over 59 years until Horace's death in 2011.



Joy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Joy is survived by her four sons: Horace Wesley Poteet of Longmont, Colorado; Thomas Monroe Poteet of Colorado Springs, Colorado; William Peter Poteet and wife Bonnie Dee (Frashier) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Jonathan Daniel Hook Poteet and wife Clare Salthouse of Roseburg, Oregon. Also, three grandsons: Gordon Erick Poteet of San Antonio, Texas; Arlie Dee Poteet of Bothell, Washington; and Caleb Hook Poteet of Roseburg, Oregon. And two great-grandsons, Erick Alexander Poteet and Russell William Poteet both of San Antonio, Texas.



When Horace and Joy moved to Albuquerque, they spent their first years renting various places then bought a small stucco house in 1958 which they enlarged and improved making it the lifelong home-base for the family. It was from this house that Horace and Joy began many extensive trips throughout New Mexico, the Southwest, and even as far away as Quebec, Canada. The house was always home where Joy and Horace supported their sons' wide variety of interests and instilled in them a devoted interest in nature; curiosity about the world and beyond; a deep interest in science; respect for music and the arts; and the ability to think critically and for themselves. Joy was a semi-professional vocalist, a member of Sigma Alpha Iota, a docent at the Albuquerque Zoo, a member of the Herpetological Society, performed with the Albuquerque Little Theater, worked for First Presbyterian Church, and had many varied life interests including extensive reading, turquoise jewelry, luminarias, classical music, herpetology, singing, exotic pets, opera, watching birds, growing flowers, and spending time in the yard. Many a summer day was spent with family and friends playing cross-country croquet games that wandered all over the property with refreshments served under the shady portal or on the East Patio afterwards. Joy stayed in the house for several years after Horace's death then moved to Montebello On Academy where she spent the last years of her life reading, enjoying the view out her window, and watching westerns on TV.



