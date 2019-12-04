Flora Opel

Flora Opel, 91, passed away November 30, 2019 at her home in Albuquerque after living a full and happy life. Flora was born in Reserve,NM and then resided in Albuquerque almost the rest of her life. Mrs. Opel is survived by her loving family , seven daughters, twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and also many loving extended family members.

Visitation will be held 9-am-11am on Friday , December 6, 2019, at the Daniels Family Funeral Services - Carlisle Location. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, December 6, 2019 , also at the funeral home, followed by a Burial in Sunset Memorial Park , in Albuquerque. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
