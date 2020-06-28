Florence Dow
Florence Dow



Florence "Rusty" Dow, age 88, born in Las Vegas, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Mrs. Dow is survived by her children, Velma Martinez, Lily Dow, Arlene Bullard (Jim), Ernest Dow ( Diane), Daniel Dow (JoAnn) Lynette Dow, Carla Baron; Twelve grandchildren; Twenty-three great-grandchildren; Brother and sister in laws, Leo Dow, Prescilla Dow, Robert Dow, Helen Dow; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Dow was preceded in death by her Husband, Ernest Dow, Brother Louie Rimbert. Granddaughter, Elena Soliz, Son-in-law, Fil Martinez Jr., "Rusty" Florence Dow composed and sang religious music for many Catholic Churches.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Dow, Flavio, Jonathan, Filiberto Martinez lll, Brandon Dow, Ernest Dow. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sarah Mostiller, Nicole Dow, Heather Martinez, Chino Apodaca, Christopher Rimbert.

A visitation will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel with a Rosary to be recited by Ron and Jackie Ortiz at 7:00p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment will

follow services at Mount

Calvary Cemetery.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
