Florence Hess
Florence Hess of Rosedale, New York, passed away April 8, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Riverside Funeral Home. Services TBD.
Florence was born in New York December 17, 1918 to Irish immigrants as "McKiernan", during the "Great
Depression". Ahead of her time, Florence opened the first Beauty Salon in Queens, for 40 years. Devoted to the Catholic Church, American Legion and working
elections. Florence is survived by her daughters: Cynthia Hess, Florence Murphy, grandchildren: David Budrodeen, Lori, Linda, Lisa. great-granddaughter Trinity first of five, and two great great.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020