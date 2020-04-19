Florence Hess (1918 - 2020)
Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Obituary
Florence Hess of Rosedale, New York, passed away April 8, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Riverside Funeral Home. Services TBD.

Florence was born in New York December 17, 1918 to Irish immigrants as "McKiernan", during the "Great

Depression". Ahead of her time, Florence opened the first Beauty Salon in Queens, for 40 years. Devoted to the Catholic Church, American Legion and working

elections. Florence is survived by her daughters: Cynthia Hess, Florence Murphy, grandchildren: David Budrodeen, Lori, Linda, Lisa. great-granddaughter Trinity first of five, and two great great.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
