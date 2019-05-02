Florencio Gabaldon Jr.
On Sunday,
April 28, 2019
Florencio
Gabaldon Jr., age 96 went home to his creator and savior Jesus
Christ. He was born in Salida, Colorado on
March 29, 1923, to Florencio and Tomasita Gabaldon. He
was preceded in death by
his parents, Florencio
Gabaldon and Tomasita
Armijo Gabaldon.
Florencio (Gabby/
Babe/Pluto) served his
country for 33 years; during WW2, The Korean Conflict, and The Vietnam War. He retired as a Master Sergeant E-8. He was a U.S. Postal Carrier for 36 years, retiring in 1980 and received the U.S. Post Office Safe Driver award for 31 years. Florencio is survived by wife, Gloria Gabaldon; children, Daniel Gabaldon (Teresa), Kathi Caldwell, Jeanetta
Gabaldon (Eric), Ron
Gabaldon (Ezzie); 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Florencio's celebration of life will begin with a visitation at Holy Family Church at 8:00 AM, followed by a Rosary, Mass, and Reception on Friday, May 3, 2019. Interment to be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 12:45 PM. His Pallbearers will be, his best friends, James Hennie, Benji
Chavez and his grandchildren, Zachary, Summer, Sarah, Danielle, Justine,
Christopher, Nathan,
AnnaLisa, Dominique,
Donovan, and Dante.
Honorary Pallbearers will be, Harley, Thealena,
Camryn, Kassidy, Mason, Leonella, Faoilan, Eastyn, and Lola.
To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019