Florencio Gabaldon Jr.

Obituary
Florencio Gabaldon Jr.



On Sunday,

April 28, 2019

Florencio

Gabaldon Jr., age 96 went home to his creator and savior Jesus

Christ. He was born in Salida, Colorado on

March 29, 1923, to Florencio and Tomasita Gabaldon. He

was preceded in death by

his parents, Florencio

Gabaldon and Tomasita

Armijo Gabaldon.

Florencio (Gabby/

Babe/Pluto) served his

country for 33 years; during WW2, The Korean Conflict, and The Vietnam War. He retired as a Master Sergeant E-8. He was a U.S. Postal Carrier for 36 years, retiring in 1980 and received the U.S. Post Office Safe Driver award for 31 years. Florencio is survived by wife, Gloria Gabaldon; children, Daniel Gabaldon (Teresa), Kathi Caldwell, Jeanetta

Gabaldon (Eric), Ron

Gabaldon (Ezzie); 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Florencio's celebration of life will begin with a visitation at Holy Family Church at 8:00 AM, followed by a Rosary, Mass, and Reception on Friday, May 3, 2019. Interment to be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 12:45 PM. His Pallbearers will be, his best friends, James Hennie, Benji

Chavez and his grandchildren, Zachary, Summer, Sarah, Danielle, Justine,

Christopher, Nathan,

AnnaLisa, Dominique,

Donovan, and Dante.

Honorary Pallbearers will be, Harley, Thealena,

Camryn, Kassidy, Mason, Leonella, Faoilan, Eastyn, and Lola.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019
