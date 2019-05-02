Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florencio Gabaldon Jr.. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 717 Stover Ave Sw Albuquerque , NM 87102 (505)-243-5222 Send Flowers Obituary

Florencio Gabaldon Jr.







On Sunday,



April 28, 2019



Florencio



Gabaldon Jr., age 96 went home to his creator and savior Jesus



Christ. He was born in Salida, Colorado on



March 29, 1923, to Florencio and Tomasita Gabaldon. He



was preceded in death by



his parents, Florencio



Gabaldon and Tomasita



Armijo Gabaldon.



Florencio (Gabby/



Babe/Pluto) served his



country for 33 years; during WW2, The Korean Conflict, and The Vietnam War. He retired as a Master Sergeant E-8. He was a U.S. Postal Carrier for 36 years, retiring in 1980 and received the U.S. Post Office Safe Driver award for 31 years. Florencio is survived by wife, Gloria Gabaldon; children, Daniel Gabaldon (Teresa), Kathi Caldwell, Jeanetta



Gabaldon (Eric), Ron



Gabaldon (Ezzie); 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Florencio's celebration of life will begin with a visitation at Holy Family Church at 8:00 AM, followed by a Rosary, Mass, and Reception on Friday, May 3, 2019. Interment to be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 12:45 PM. His Pallbearers will be, his best friends, James Hennie, Benji



Chavez and his grandchildren, Zachary, Summer, Sarah, Danielle, Justine,



Christopher, Nathan,



AnnaLisa, Dominique,



Donovan, and Dante.



Honorary Pallbearers will be, Harley, Thealena,



Camryn, Kassidy, Mason, Leonella, Faoilan, Eastyn, and Lola.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit



Florencio Gabaldon Jr.On Sunday,April 28, 2019FlorencioGabaldon Jr., age 96 went home to his creator and savior JesusChrist. He was born in Salida, Colorado onMarch 29, 1923, to Florencio and Tomasita Gabaldon. Hewas preceded in death byhis parents, FlorencioGabaldon and TomasitaArmijo Gabaldon.Florencio (Gabby/Babe/Pluto) served hiscountry for 33 years; during WW2, The Korean Conflict, and The Vietnam War. He retired as a Master Sergeant E-8. He was a U.S. Postal Carrier for 36 years, retiring in 1980 and received the U.S. Post Office Safe Driver award for 31 years. Florencio is survived by wife, Gloria Gabaldon; children, Daniel Gabaldon (Teresa), Kathi Caldwell, JeanettaGabaldon (Eric), RonGabaldon (Ezzie); 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Florencio's celebration of life will begin with a visitation at Holy Family Church at 8:00 AM, followed by a Rosary, Mass, and Reception on Friday, May 3, 2019. Interment to be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 12:45 PM. His Pallbearers will be, his best friends, James Hennie, BenjiChavez and his grandchildren, Zachary, Summer, Sarah, Danielle, Justine,Christopher, Nathan,AnnaLisa, Dominique,Donovan, and Dante.Honorary Pallbearers will be, Harley, Thealena,Camryn, Kassidy, Mason, Leonella, Faoilan, Eastyn, and Lola.To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close