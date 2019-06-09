Florentino "Champ" Padilla
Florentino
"Champ" Padilla,
loving husband,
father, grandfa-
ther, passed
away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on February 8, 1930. He loved being outdoors, build-
ing, landscaping and watching wrestling. He was a member of the American Legion post 69 and a Korean War Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Ursulita Padilla; two children, Loretta Padilla and Larry Padilla.
Florentino is survived by his wife, Gertrude Padilla; children, Eugene Padilla and wife, Rosalie, Michael Padilla, Evelyn Garcia and husband, Mark, Elaine Padilla and significant other, Michael Lopez, Randy Padilla and wife, Peggy;
17 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 10 great
great-grandchildren and
sister, Vivian Perez.
Visitation will take place from 5:00 - 5:30 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 5:30 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron. A Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 am
on Tuesday, June
11, 2019 at St. Therese of the
Infant Jesus,
3424 4th Street NW. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steven Padilla, Matthew Garcia, Mark Garcia, Mark Sedillo, Eric Padilla and Rick Sedillo. Honorary pallbearers will be James Padilla, Daniel Padilla, Simon Martinez and Mitchell Davenport. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019