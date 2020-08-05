1/1
Florian Padilla
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florian Padilla



1924 - 2020



Florian Padilla, age 95, has entered into life eternal with the loving Spirit of his Precious Santo Dios, his beloved wife, Elisia (Elsie) and sons, Bobby and Ricky, on August 2, 2020 at 7:00 pm. He was born in September of 1924 and was a proud native of Jarales, NM, lived a rich life filled with God, family, culture, history and agriculture with his Famous Padilla Farms Chile and Produce. Florian was preceded in death by his loving Flor de las Flores wife, Elsie; eldest son, Trinidad (Bobby); son, Richard (Ricky) Padilla; beloved brothers, sister and parents, Getrudita and Trinidad Padilla. He is survived by his and Elsie's three children, 9 grandchildren and was a loving Tata Abuelo to 9 great-grandchildren. Daughter, Elia and husband Dr. Roland Sanchez and their 6 children, Dr. Jessica, Alicia, Dr. Adolfo and wife Christina and daughter Catarina, Dr. Roland II (Scooter) and wife Valerie and their 4 children, Lucia, Roland III, Viviana and Inez, Dr. Florian and wife, Stephanie and daughter, Elsie Jane, Emilio and wife Ronda and 3 children Emilio II, Celia and Elena Sanchez; daughter, Lilian and husband Dave Poelker and their daughter, Christy Marie and husband, Jason Rodriguez; son, Eugenio (Gene) and wife, Martina and 2 children, Eugenio II and Samantha Padilla; as well as many loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend love and gratitude to Isela Ramirez for her attendance, love and care of Don Florian. All Services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, Thursday, August 6th, beginning with a public viewing at 9:00 AM, a rosary to be recited at 10:00 AM and a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Fr. Clement Niggel presiding. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens with his beloved Elsie. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing, there will be no reception meal or celebration to follow, but the family asks you all to join them with your beautiful memories and hearts as we unite with the Holy Spirit to love and honor Florian's fulfilled earthly life to life eternal, AMEN! Please sign Florian's online tribute at

www.romerofuneralhomenm.com

Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Rosary
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 PM
Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-8501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved