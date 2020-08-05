Florian Padilla1924 - 2020Florian Padilla, age 95, has entered into life eternal with the loving Spirit of his Precious Santo Dios, his beloved wife, Elisia (Elsie) and sons, Bobby and Ricky, on August 2, 2020 at 7:00 pm. He was born in September of 1924 and was a proud native of Jarales, NM, lived a rich life filled with God, family, culture, history and agriculture with his Famous Padilla Farms Chile and Produce. Florian was preceded in death by his loving Flor de las Flores wife, Elsie; eldest son, Trinidad (Bobby); son, Richard (Ricky) Padilla; beloved brothers, sister and parents, Getrudita and Trinidad Padilla. He is survived by his and Elsie's three children, 9 grandchildren and was a loving Tata Abuelo to 9 great-grandchildren. Daughter, Elia and husband Dr. Roland Sanchez and their 6 children, Dr. Jessica, Alicia, Dr. Adolfo and wife Christina and daughter Catarina, Dr. Roland II (Scooter) and wife Valerie and their 4 children, Lucia, Roland III, Viviana and Inez, Dr. Florian and wife, Stephanie and daughter, Elsie Jane, Emilio and wife Ronda and 3 children Emilio II, Celia and Elena Sanchez; daughter, Lilian and husband Dave Poelker and their daughter, Christy Marie and husband, Jason Rodriguez; son, Eugenio (Gene) and wife, Martina and 2 children, Eugenio II and Samantha Padilla; as well as many loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend love and gratitude to Isela Ramirez for her attendance, love and care of Don Florian. All Services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, Thursday, August 6th, beginning with a public viewing at 9:00 AM, a rosary to be recited at 10:00 AM and a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Fr. Clement Niggel presiding. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens with his beloved Elsie. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing, there will be no reception meal or celebration to follow, but the family asks you all to join them with your beautiful memories and hearts as we unite with the Holy Spirit to love and honor Florian's fulfilled earthly life to life eternal, AMEN! Please sign Florian's online tribute atRomero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM