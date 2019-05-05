Flossie M. Stillwell
Flossie M. Stillwell, 89, of Albuquerque, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born Wednesday, July 17, 1929. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Clarence White; sisters, Mildred Rose and Sue White; and brother, A.C. White. She is survived by her husband, Charles B. Stillwell; and brothers, Walter White (Kay) of El Paso, TX and John White of Port Orange, FL. Flossie graduated from Clinton, TN High School and Carson-Newman University. After graduation, she moved to Albuquerque and taught 2nd grade at Hawthorne Elementary School for eight years. She married Charles on June 21, 1958. Flossie loved flower arranging and studied Ikebana Japanese flower arranging. She was a member of the LaNoche Garden Club for years. In her earlier years, she volunteered with friends of the Albuquerque Library. Please visit our online guestbook for Flossie at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019