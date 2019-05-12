Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Floyd Prando

Floyd Prando Obituary
Floyd Orlando Prando



Floyd Orlando Prando passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Albuquerque NM. Floyd was born and raised in Valdez, NM. Early in his life Floyd worked in agriculture, surveying and road construction. He then served as Probate Judge in Taos County. Floyd then worked at the New Mexico State Land Office starting in 1959 and served under ten Land Commissioners. He had a 35-year career and upon retirement was serving as the Director of the Oil, Gas and Minerals Division.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo Prando and Rebecca Lucero Prando; and his sister, Maria Refugio Prando Sanchez and her husband, Rudolfo Sanchez; parents-in-law, Jose M. Salazar and Teodora M. Salazar; brother-in-law, Salomon Salazar; sister-in-law, Cleo Lopez and her husband, Margarito Lopez; sister-in-law, Angelina Garcia and her husband, Manuel Garcia, sister-in-law, Virginia Gonzales and her husband, Celestino Gonzales. He is survived by his wife, Laura S. Prando; son, Pablo Prando; his daughter, Carla Prando Domenici and her husband, Pete V. Domenici, Jr.; grand-daughters, Audrey L. Domenici and Liliana B. Domenici; sister-in-law, Flora Salazar, sister-in-law Sadie Salazar and her husband, Pat Salazar, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Vigil and her husband, John Vigil, sister-in-law, Emily Maestas and her husband, Pete Maestas; and his close friend and cousin, Jose Martinez of Questa; as well as many cousins; nieces; and nephews.



Honorary pallbearers are Commissioner Jim Baca, Commissioner Bill Humphries, Commissioner Ray Powell, Commissioner Patrick Lyons, Commissioner Aubrey Dunn, Claire Domenici, Richard Lavadie, Jose Martinez, Miguel Salazar and Jacobo Salazar. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Floyd during his last days especially Kelli, Melissa, Roland and Adam. We also want to thank Nancy Domenici and Darlene Armijo for the love and support they gave our father Floyd.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Baldrick's Foundation at 1333 South Mayflower Avenue, Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016 in his name. Please visit our online guestbook for Floyd at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.



For further information on funeral arrangements.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019
