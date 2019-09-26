Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Sandoval. View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:30 AM Our Lady of Assumption church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Assumption church Calling hours Following Services Our Lady of Assumption church Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd Sandoval passed from this earth peacefully to heaven on September 19th, 2019 with his family by his side. Floyd was born in Capitan, New Mexico on March 9, 1931 to Juanita and Morris Sandoval. At Capitan High School he was an accomplished athlete lettering all four years in football, basketball and track. He worked part time and summers in the fields for the local electric company and forest service to help provide for his mother. In high school he also met his future wife Dora Gomez. After high school Floyd joined the US Navy and stationed on the USS Whiting. Before heading out to sea for a year during the Korean War he married Dora. Upon his return and end of service Floyd and Dora moved to Stockton California to be with his Dad and brother and had a son, Gary. They soon returned to Albuquerque New Mexico to be close to Dora's family. Floyd worked in the automotive parts industry and construction industry, but his most rewarding work was with the kids at Cibola High School as a campus security aid. Floyd was a faithful member of Our Lady of Assumption Church and was a member in the third-degree in the Knights of Columbus. Floyd was a lifetime supporter of Lobo football and basketball attending games with his family and friends. He also enjoyed the times spent laughing at the Gomez family functions.



Floyd is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dora, his son Gary and his wife Cindy. His grandchildren, Matthew and Taryn and son Trenton, Kaitlyn and her fiance Kyle, brother Jake Sandoval and his wife Ida of Stockton California and their children Lisa and Mark, the Gomez family sisters and brother in laws and the many nieces and nephews.



Memorial service will be held on Thursday September 26th at Our Lady of Assumption church, starting with a rosary at 10:30 AM, mass at 11:00 AM followed by a reception



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 26, 2019

